Moscow's top diplomat claims that Washington assured the Kremlin that Ukraine would surrender land to finalize a truce.

Negotiations and Security Proposals

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that the Trump administration acknowledged that "territories where Russians have lived for centuries should once again become part of Russia," according to The Telegraph.

Lavrov was specifically pointing to five regions, including Crimea and the Donbas, which Russian President Vladimir Putin had previously seized.

Russia's assertions followed recent discussions in Berlin between U.S. representatives and European leaders.

The Trump administration reportedly urged Kyiv to accept a "platinum" security package in exchange for yielding ground.

While precise details remain unconfirmed, the assurances are believed to echo NATO's Article 5, implying direct Western military intervention if Russia invades again.

However, U.S. diplomats cautioned that such protections would "not be on the table forever," presenting an ultimatum to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Regarding NATO itself, the Kremlin insists Kyiv must never join.

"Our position is clear. The root causes of the conflict must be eliminated," Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"These include the threats to Russia created by Nato's eastward expansion toward our borders and by efforts to draw Ukraine into the alliance."

"It is good that the US has understood this. They have clearly stated that Nato membership for Ukraine is unacceptable," Lavrov added.

Prior to the Berlin meeting, the Ukrainian leader indicated a willingness to forgo NATO membership if supplied with robust safety pledges.

President Donald Trump expressed optimism about the timeline.

"I think we're closer now than we have been ever," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Monday evening.

Battlefield Updates

Meanwhile, on the ground, conflict continues. Despite Putin's earlier assertions of victory there, Ukrainian troops pressed a counter-offensive near Kupyansk.

Viktor Tregubov, a Ukrainian military spokesman, reported that soldiers were rescuing civilians allegedly deployed as human shields by Russian units.

Additionally, conflicting narratives emerged regarding naval warfare; Moscow denied losing a vessel, whereas Ukrainian sources claimed their drones struck a submarine carrying cruise missiles.

Oil Prices Tumble

Oil prices tumbled to their lowest levels since 2021—with WTI hovering around $55 and Brent near $59 per barrel—driven by progressing peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine and fears of a supply glut.

Major commodity-tracking funds like the United States Oil Fund (NYSE:USO) have faced sharp declines, while inverse ETFs like ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSE:SCO) designed to profit from falling energy markets have seen corresponding gains.

