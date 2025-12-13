Slovak PM Fico Declares He Will Block EU Military Aid For Ukraine At Upcoming Brussels Summit

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated he will not support any European Union (EU) solution backing Ukraine’s military expenditures at the upcoming Brussels summit.

During a phone call with European Council President Antonio Costa on Friday, Fico said he told Costa he would not back any measures that increase support for Ukraine's military spending, "even if we have to sit in Brussels until the New Year."

Bilateral Reconstruction Support Offered

Fico said during Question Time in the National Council of the Slovak Republic on Thursday that the Slovak government is a solidarity player in humanitarian aid to Ukraine and supports its EU entry.

He stated he is ready to support Ukraine’s reconstruction through bilateral negotiations between the Slovak and Ukrainian governments.

Fico reiterated the same position in his post.

See Also: Trump Administration Reverses Sanctions On Brazilian Judge Overseeing Bolsonaro Coup Case As Diplomatic Ties Warm

Letter Criticizes EU Strategy

In a letter to Costa and all EU prime ministers, Fico said the conflict in Ukraine has no military solution and called the EU's approach to the crisis incorrect and ineffective.

He stated that the continuation of the war is senseless killing without strengthening Ukraine’s position for peace negotiations.

Fico also noted in his letter that he supports U.S. President Donald Trump's initiatives to end the war.

Russia Can Sustain War Spending For Years

The Russia-Ukraine war has escalated in multiple ways since it began in 2022.

Trump, who proposed a 28-point proposal aimed at ending the war, is also increasingly frustrated over stalled negotiations between Washington, Moscow, and Kyiv.

Amid this, former Russian central bank deputy chairman Sergey Aleksashenko said on Friday that Russia could finance the Ukraine war for at least another two to three years, and possibly even longer.

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.