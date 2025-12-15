Anthony Scaramucci Liked This The Most About Trump When They Were Friends: It Is The Same Side Of The President That Elon Musk Admires As Well

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci says Donald Trump's sharp sense of humor was the trait he admired most—an assessment echoed by Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk.

Scaramucci Says Trump's Humor Stood Out During Their Friendship

Scaramucci, who briefly served as Trump's White House communications director in 2017, said the president's sense of humor was the quality he appreciated most when they were friends.

In a December 2025 Q&A he shared earlier this month, Scaramucci said Trump could be "very charming" and entertaining in personal settings, adding that those traits made him enjoyable to be around, particularly while traveling together.

"Trump has a sense of humor," Scaramucci said, while noting that he is also "very sensitive" to jokes directed at himself. Scaramucci said they often teased Trump about his this, even as they acknowledged his natural wit and charisma.

Scaramucci also highlighted that his praise was strictly personal, drawing a clear distinction between Trump's personality and his governing approach.

He said Trump's policy decisions and what he described as expansive use of executive power remain his biggest concerns.

See Also: Anthony Scaramucci Says He’s Found The ‘Smartest Person’ In Crypto

Elon Musk Calls Trump Naturally Funny

Scaramucci's comments align with remarks previously made by Musk, CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and xAI, who has described Trump as “the funniest person he knows.”

Speaking on Katie Miller's podcast, Musk said Trump's humor is instinctive and effortless.

He pointed to a moment during a White House meeting involving New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani as an example of Trump's comedic timing.

After a reporter asked Mamdani whether he still believed Trump was a fascist, Trump jumped in before an answer could be given, quipping that it was "easier" to just say yes.

A Complicated Relationship With Lasting Impact

Nicknamed "The Mooch," Scaramucci served just 11 days in the White House before being dismissed, a tenure so short it inspired the slang term "a Scaramucci."

Since then, he has rebuilt his career as the founder of SkyBridge Capital, which managed $2.6 billion in assets by the end of 2024 and has made high-profile investments in cryptocurrency.

A Fortune report published in July 2025 estimated his net worth at $150 million to $200 million, with more than half invested in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and a significant holding in Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) .

Despite his rocky history with Trump, Scaramucci has credited him with political skill, calling his return to the White House earlier this year "the greatest comeback in political history."

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Al Teich / Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.