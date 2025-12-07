Jamie Dimon Reportedly Warns Europe Has 'Real Problem,' Says Long-Term Strategy Needed To Help Them Become Strong: 'Weak Europe Is Bad For Us'

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon on Saturday reiterated his warning on Europe, stating that the bloc has a "real problem" on its hands.

Morgan's European Concerns

Speaking at the Reagan National Defense Forum, Morgan highlighted concerns over Europe’s slow bureaucracy and its potential economic impact on the U.S., according to a report by Fortune.

Dimon emphasized that Europe’s bureaucratic hurdles have driven away business, investment, and innovation, posing significant risks to the US economy. He acknowledged that some European leaders recognize these issues but noted that political challenges remain formidable.

"We need a long-term strategy to help them become strong. A weak Europe is bad for us," he said.

See Also: Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Donald Trump Was ‘Furious’ After Their Political Split: ‘He Was Extremely Angry At Me’

Europe's Stability Threatened By Lack Of Consensus

While praising the euro and Europe’s peace efforts, Dimon warned that reduced military efforts and difficulties in achieving EU consensus threaten the continent’s stability.

Additionally, Dimon commended President Donald Trump’s administration for efforts to reduce governmental bureaucracy, which he believes is beneficial for the US while maintaining safety standards.

Dimon's Previous Warnings

Dimon’s concerns echo his previous warnings about Europe’s economic challenges. In July, he cautioned that Europe is losing its competitive edge against the US, with the region’s share of global output declining significantly over the past decade. He highlighted that Europe’s GDP compared to the US has dropped from 90% to 65% over 10 to 15 years.

Despite these challenges, JPMorgan is committed to expanding its presence in Europe. The bank recently announced plans for a major expansion of its London headquarters, which will serve as its largest base in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Furthermore, JPMorgan unveiled a $3 billion headquarters in New York City, designed to accommodate up to 10,000 employees. An executive for the lender stated that the headquarters was designed with a view to future-proofing the building.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Rokas Tenys/Shutterstock