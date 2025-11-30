UBS Economist Says Governments May Turn To Private Wealth To Finance Public Spending

Amid escalating national debt, governments are increasingly considering private wealth as a potential solution to financial challenges. This shift comes as wealthy individuals anticipate substantial inheritance windfalls

Policymakers are exploring strategies to leverage private wealth for public finances, according to a report by Fortune.

Investment In Government Bonds

UBS chief economist Paul Donovan emphasized the use of incentives like tax-free premium bonds to encourage investment in government bonds, channeling savings into state financing, during a roundtable discussing the economic outlook for 2026. This approach has historical precedent, such as in the UK post-1945.

Donovan also noted the potential for more contentious measures, such as taxing wealth through capital gains or inheritance levies. With an estimated $80 trillion to $124 trillion set to change hands in the coming decades, governments may seek to tap into this wealth transfer to address their fiscal challenges.

See Also: ‘Something Is Seriously Wrong’ With Housing Market: New Homes Are Now Cheaper Than Existing Ones For First Time In 54 Years

Trump Looks At Tariffs To Boost Revenue

As global public debt exceeds $100 trillion, the pressure mounts on politicians to find solutions. While President Trump has employed tariffs to boost revenue, the UK's Chancellor Rachel Reeves has called for collective efforts to strengthen public finances, emphasizing the need for individual contributions to secure the nation’s future.

The U.S. national debt has reached a staggering $38 trillion, raising alarms about its impact on national security and global standing. Richard Haass, president of the Council on Foreign Relations, warned that this debt could lead to a “national security crisis,” affecting resource allocation and U.S. leverage abroad.

Musk, Trump's Strategies

Elon Musk and President Trump have proposed different strategies to manage the fiscal crisis. Musk advocates for technology-driven growth, while Trump relies on tariff revenue to reduce debt.

Economist Ray Dalio has forecasted significant economic disruptions due to the debt surge, highlighting the urgency for innovative solutions. As the debt continues to rise, leveraging private wealth may become a necessary strategy for governments worldwide.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: J.J. Gouin via Shutterstock