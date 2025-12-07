Elon Musk Goes On Offensive Against EU: Ends Commission Ad Account, Says 'Time To Abolish The EU'

Elon Musk posted “Time to abolish the EU” on Saturday, reposting Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán‘s statement about corruption in the European Union.

Orbán stated “The EU is drowning in corruption. Commissioners face serious charges, the Commission and the Parliament are engulfed in scandal, yet Brussels still claims the moral high ground.”

Musk's call for the EU's abolition comes after his social media company, X, was fined €120 million ($140 million) on Friday for violating the bloc's online content rules.

X Terminates EU Commission Account

X has reportedly terminated the European Commission’s advertising account.

In a separate post reposted by Musk, he claimed that the Commission had exploited an ad format by posting a link designed to make users think it was a video, artificially boosting its own reach.

Censorship Deal Rejection

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO reposted a statement from DogeDesigner saying X “was the only platform that refused the secret censorship deal the EU offered while other platforms accepted it,” responding, “Yup.”

Dutch Member of the House of Representatives Geert Wilders expressed support for Musk, criticizing the EU Commission and calling for its abolition over fines against X.

Wilders posted, "Nobody elected you. You represent no one. You are a totalitarian institution and can't even spell the words freedom of speech. We should not accept the fining of @X, but abolish the @EU_Commission."

Musk’s posts, which depict the EU as illegitimate and overreaching, indicate his wider challenge to its authority.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

