Hungarian PM Orbán Blasts EU Over Corruption, Warns On Russian Energy Sanctions And Ukraine Funding

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán escalated his criticism of Brussels on Friday, accusing the European Union of "drowning in corruption" and shielding Ukraine from scrutiny, as he claimed top European Union (EU) institutions were engulfed in scandals yet "still claim the moral high ground."

In an X post on Friday, Orbán said, “The EU is drowning in corruption. Commissioners face serious charges, the Commission and the Parliament are engulfed in scandal, yet Brussels still claims the moral high ground.”

He added that Brussels and Kyiv are “shielding each other instead of confronting the truth” on corruption in Ukraine.

Legal Challenge Over Sanctions

The Hungarian PM also warned in a Kossuth Radio interview on Friday that Budapest will sue Brussels if the EU attempts to impose sanctions on Russian gas and oil without the unanimous approval of all member states.

“If they make this decision, we will sue Brussels, because this is an open violation of the law,” Orbán stated.

Europe Faces War Or Peace Crossroads

Orbán has described the coming days as decisive for Europe's future, arguing that EU leaders are driving conflict without having a mandate from their citizens.

He noted U.S.-Russia negotiations continue while European officials remain sidelined, stating: “Those with strength act; those without it talk.”

Orbán has earlier criticized Brussels leadership, stating: ‘While Washington is negotiating peace, the President of the Commission is busy figuring out how to secure even more money for Ukraine and for financing the war.”

Frozen Assets Dispute Creates Legal Risk

Orbán also addressed the €200 billion ($232.88 billion) in frozen Russian assets, primarily held in Belgium, which the European Union seeks to use to finance Ukraine’s war effort.

He warned Belgium could face severe financial consequences if a future international court ruling favors Russia. “We are peace-oriented in principle, while the Belgians are driven by financial motives,” he said.

Without Russian energy imports, Hungarian households would face drastically higher costs, Orbán emphasized.

Orbán has also pushed for a U.S.-Russia peace summit in October in Budapest, following talks between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

