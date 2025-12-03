Nikki Haley's Son Says GOP Must Act Or Lose Gen Z To 'Mamdani-Style' Socialism: 'We Are Going In The Opposite Direction'

Nalin Haley, conservative activist and the son of former Republican presidential contender Nikki Haley, has spoken out about the challenges faced by his generation, Gen Z, and the need for Republicans to address them.

American Dream Becoming ‘Less’ Attainable

Haley joined ‘Fox & Friends’ on Tuesday to express his concerns over the current state of the country and the lack of acknowledgment of the issues faced by young Americans by the political leadership.

The young activist warned that the current trajectory is pushing many of his peers towards ‘Mamdani-Style’ socialism, which the GOP opposes.

“The Democratic Socialists are actually reaching out to young people. If the Republicans do that, which they need to do, it may stop a lot of kids my age from becoming socialists and from going to the Democrats,” he said.

The 24-year-old highlighted that the American Dream is becoming “less and less attainable” due to a high unemployment rate among recent college graduates, the increasing age of first-time homebuyers, and the impact of foreign workers and AI on job opportunities.

He also called for policies that prioritize American citizens over illegal immigrants and urged the GOP to work for average citizens, not just “elites and corporations.”

Calling for the Republicans to focus on these issues, Haley cautioned, “We are going in the opposite direction. it’s getting worse.”

American Youth Moving Towards Socialism?

Nalin’s comments reflect a growing trend of disillusionment with capitalism among younger generations. This shift has been a topic of concern and debate among political and cultural commentators.

In a recent episode of Real Time With Bill Maher, host Bill Maher criticized Gen Z’s embrace of socialism, calling it “understandable, but misguided.” He argued that socialism “just doesn’t work and has never worked.”

Meanwhile, tech billionaire Peter Thiel has warned that the failures of capitalism, particularly in housing affordability, are driving young Americans toward socialism. Thiel’s concerns were amplified after the election of Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani as the mayor of New York City.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump‘s declining approval ratings amid soaring prices and Democrats striking a chord with the youth over affordability issues in the recent elections reflect Nalin Haley’s concerns.

