Trump Approval Crashes To 38% As Americans Rage Over Soaring Prices And Epstein Files, Reuters Poll Shows GOP Support Cracking

President Donald Trump's approval rating has fallen to the lowest point of his second term as frustration over the cost of living and his handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files fuels rare cracks within his Republican base.

Voters Blame Trump For High Prices As Inflation Stays Stubbornly High

A new Reuters/Ipsos survey released this week shows Trump's approval sliding to 38%, down two points from earlier this month and the weakest number since his return to office.

The four-day poll of 1,017 U.S. adults found deepening dissatisfaction with Trump's economic stewardship as households struggle with high prices.

"It's all about prices," Republican strategist Doug Heye told Reuters.

"People are furious when they go out and spend money at the grocery store, and they can't believe what they are spending."

Only 26% of Americans say the president is managing the cost of living well.

Consumer prices rose 3% in the 12 months through September, and some economists say Trump's tariff hikes have made everyday goods more expensive.

Last week, Trump rolled back duties on coffee, beef and other staples amid growing criticism.

Epstein Document Fight Sparks Rare GOP Revolt

Trump is also taking heat for his shifting stance on releasing Justice Department files tied to Jeffrey Epstein.

After months of resisting transparency and facing public criticism from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Trump reversed course just before the House passed a measure compelling the disclosures.

Only 20% of Americans approve of his handling of the case.

The poll shows his support among Republicans dipping to 82%, down from 87% earlier in the month.

Investor Gary Black amplified those numbers on X, noting that Trump's approval "continues to fall" and is now "near the lows of his second presidency," driven largely by voter anger over prices and the Epstein investigation.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) also blasted Trump's economic record, saying his approval rating is "going right into that golden toilet of his."

