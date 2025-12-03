Trump Lauds GOP's 'Big Congressional Win' In Tennessee Special Election As Tight Race Spurs Midterm Jitters

President Donald Trump celebrated the victory of Republican Matt Van Epps in a special election in Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District, a result that has both parties contemplating its implications for the 2026 midterms.

Tight GOP Win Fuels Worries

Trump took to his Truth Social and congratulated Van Epps on his “BIG Congressional WIN in the Great State of Tennessee.” Trump also highlighted the significant financial backing of the Democratic Party and labeled it as “another great night” for the Republican Party.

Van Epps defeated Democratic Rep. Aftyn Behn and secured the Nashville-area House seat, which President Trump had previously won with a margin of over 20 points. Despite the GOP’s initial concerns, Van Epps clinched the seat by a margin of approximately 9 points.

The winner will succeed former Rep. Mark Green, who stepped down in July.

The surprisingly tight race has raised alarms among some Republicans about what it could signal for the 2026 midterms. Democrats, meanwhile, are treating Behn's performance as an encouraging indicator.

Midterm Stakes Rise For Both Parties

Trump’s confidence in the Republican Party’s success in the 2026 midterms has been evident in his recent statements. Despite public distrust in his economic management, Trump has been actively speaking about affordability issues and boasting about his success in lowering drug prices.

The Tennessee special election result also comes on the heels of significant Democratic wins in the New York City mayoral race and the Virginia and New Jersey gubernatorial races in November. These victories have been seen as a sign of a potential Democratic comeback in the 2026 midterms.

Furthermore, experts believe Trump’s approval ratings could be significantly impacted by inflation rates. If inflation falls to the Fed’s 2% target, Trump’s approval rating could rise above 45%, potentially giving Republicans an edge in the 2026 midterms.

Image via Shutterstock

