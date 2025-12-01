Sam Bankman-Fried 'Glad; Trump Plans To Pardon Former Honduran President Who Was Once His Prison Inmate

Convicted cryptocurrency fraudster Sam Bankman-Fried defended former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández, calling his arrest for drug-related crimes a “travesty.”

SBF Says ‘Friend’ Hernández Was Wronged

An X account managed by Bankman-Fried’s friends on his behalf claimed that Hernández was framed, following President Donald Trump’s plan to give a “full and complete” pardon to the former Honduran President.

Bankman-Fried, also known as SBF, described Hernández as “one of the kindest and most dedicated people” he had ever met, adding that the two became friends under the “worst possible circumstances,” as per the X post.

SBF and Hernández were housed in the same dormitory at the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York, a high-profile prison.

“I couldn’t be more glad for him — it’s a travesty he was arrested in the first place,” the founder of FTX cryptocurrency exchange said.

Trump To Pardon Hernández

Hernández, who led Honduras from 2014 through 2022, was found guilty in a New York courtroom last year on cocaine conspiracy and weapons counts.

U.S. authorities extradited Hernández in 2022 after accusing him of protecting violent traffickers and enabling massive cocaine movements over many years. A federal jury convicted him in 2024, concluding he used state power to aid cartel networks.

While announcing the plan to pardon, Trump said that Hernández received unfair treatment from prosecutors.

SBF’s Crypto Fraud

SBF himself is no stranger to controversy. The fallen cryptocurrency mogul, who once promised to “build the future of finance,” is serving a 25-year sentence, projected to end four years early due to ‘good conduct’ credits. he

He was convicted of misappropriating funds from his FTX cryptocurrency exchange customers and using the money for personal expenses, political contributions, and venture capital investments.

The exposé triggered a bank run, leading to the exchange's collapse and a bear market that saw Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) plunge to new lows

