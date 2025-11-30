Officer Injured By January 6 Predicts Trump Will Flee US After 2026 Elections: 'He'll Be Hopping on That Qatari Jet to Saudi Arabia'

Former District of Columbia Metro police officer Michael Fanone has speculated that President Donald Trump might leave the United States after the 2026 elections.

What Happened: Fanone, who endured a heart attack after being assaulted in the Capitol riot, voiced his predictions in a Substack interview. He touched upon his exit from CNN, his book “Hold the Line: The Insurrection and One Cop’s Battle for America’s Soul,” and the aftermath of the riot instigated by Trump.

Fanone anticipates that the Democrats will reclaim the House in 2026, leading to Trump’s departure from the country at the end of his term. During the interview, he suggested that Trump’s primary motivation for running for president was to increase his wealth and evade imprisonment.

He also indicated that Trump’s actions have negatively affected his own followers, highlighting issues like immigration, tariffs, and taxes. Fanone predicted that Trump might seek refuge in Saudi Arabia on a Qatari jet to dodge potential legal repercussions.

“I foresee that he'll be hopping on that Qatari jet to Saudi Arabia and living out the remainder of his days,” he said.

“I kind of see Donald Trump up there in years who is cornered. The likelihood if there are free and fair elections in 2026 of Donald Trump not being impeached, or at least, you know, investigated and having his ad administration investigated into oblivion are slim to none,” Fanone added during the interaction.

Besides these, Fanone also talked about various other subjects, including his tenure at CNN and his perspective on Trump’s administration.

Why It Matters: Fanone’s predictions, if they come to pass, could have significant implications for the political landscape in the United States.

The potential for a former president to flee the country to avoid legal consequences would be unprecedented and could further polarize an already divided nation.

Furthermore, if the Democrats do regain control of the House in 2026, it could lead to significant policy shifts that could impact various sectors of the economy.

