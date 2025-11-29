Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams Trump's New Immigration Policy: 'It Will Leave People Furious'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has voiced her disapproval of President Donald Trump‘s newly announced immigration policy.

What Happened: Greene, who was once a staunch supporter of Trump, expressed her concerns about Trump’s call to halt immigration “from all Third World Countries.” This announcement was made by Trump in a Thanksgiving message on X.

While the new policy was met with applause by many Trump followers, Greene did not share their enthusiasm.

Responding to Trump, she cautioned against making grand promises and failing to deliver, asserting that such actions would lead to public outrage and a lack of appreciation for the positive aspects they received.

Also Read: Hours After Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Public Rebuke, Trump Responds With Restraint: ‘She’s A Nice Person’

“One of the worst mistakes you can ever make is over promise and under deliver. It will leave people furious to the point they won't even appreciate the good things they received. Big promises have and still are being made,” she wrote.

Greene, who recently announced her resignation from the House of Representatives, has been increasingly critical of Trump. Her exit was marked by a video statement in which she strongly criticized the former president.

Why It Matters: Greene’s criticism of Trump’s new policy is noteworthy given her past support for the president.

Her recent criticisms and her decision to step down from her position in the House of Representatives could indicate a shift in her political stance. This development may have implications for Trump’s support base and the future of his policies.

Read Next:

Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims She Has Proof That Votes For Donald Trump In 2020 Were ‘Lost In The Mail': ‘I Think He'll Be Vindicated Easily'

Image: Shutterstock/lev radin