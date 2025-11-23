Trump-Pardoned Ponzi Schemer Faces 37-Year Sentence For $44 Million COVID Scam

A previously convicted Ponzi schemer who had received a pardon from President Donald Trump is heading back to prison due to involvement in a new fraudulent scheme.

What Happened: Eliyahu Weinstein, a resident of New Jersey, is facing a 37-year sentence for a scam that he initiated shortly after his release from prison. Weinstein had been granted clemency by President Trump in 2021 while serving a 24-year sentence for fraud.

Post his release, Weinstein was implicated in another fraudulent scheme, swindling 150 people out of $35 million. The scam was related to the procurement of medical and security supplies for Ukraine.

As per the report by New York Post, the court has also ordered Weinstein, a former used car salesman, to pay approximately $44 million in restitution to his victims.

The prosecutors have characterized Weinstein’s scam as “brazen and sophisticated”. He duped investors into purchasing COVID-19 supplies and first-aid kits for Ukraine through his company, Optimus Investments Inc., where he was a silent partner.

Also Read: Elon Musk’s Father Says America Will Collapse if White Population Becomes Minority: ‘You Want To See the US Go Down?’

Despite his promise to reform post his release, Weinstein persisted with his fraudulent activities. He was secretly recorded admitting to his actions. The scam bore a striking resemblance to a Ponzi scheme, where new investor money was used to pay off earlier investors, reports the outlet.

Why It Matters: Weinstein’s return to fraudulent activities post his release raises serious concerns about the effectiveness of the clemency granted to him.

His case serves as a stark reminder of the potential risks associated with investing in unverified ventures, particularly during times of crisis such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also underscores the need for stronger regulatory oversight to prevent such fraudulent schemes from taking place.

Read Next

Eric Trump Outraged Over Hefty Fine In NY Civil Fraud Case: ‘My Father Built A Skyline In New York City … This Is The Thanks He Gets’