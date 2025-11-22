Trump Administration Sues California Over Tuition, Scholarships For Illegal Immigrants

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a lawsuit against California on Thursday, challenging state laws that allow undocumented immigrants to receive in-state tuition, scholarships, and subsidised loans.

The complaint, filed in the District Court for the Eastern District of California, names California Gov. Gavin Newsom, the State Attorney General Rob Bonta, the regents of the University of California, the trustees of California State University, and the governing boards of California Community Colleges.

AG Bondi Cites Federal Law Violations

Attorney General Pam Bondi said, "California is illegally discriminating against American students and families by offering exclusive tuition benefits for non-citizens.”

Bondi wrote, "This marks our third lawsuit against California in one week — we will continue bringing litigation against California until the state ceases its flagrant disregard for federal law."

On Monday, the DOJ also sued California, Gov. Newsom, and AG Bonta over the ‘No Secret Police Act' and ‘No Vigilantes Act,' arguing the laws endanger federal officers and unconstitutionally restrict law enforcement.

Last week, the department filed a separate suit claiming California's Proposition 50 congressional map violates the 14th Amendment.

California Dream Act Targeted

The lawsuit aims to stop the implementation of California laws that mandate that universities charge in-state tuition to all foreign nationals who maintain California residency, regardless of their immigration status.

The California Dream Act, which offers scholarships and subsidised loans to undocumented immigrants, is another target of the complaint.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has repeatedly criticised President Donald Trump for his policies.

