Former Trump Lawyer Stands Up for Massie After Trump Attack: Some Things Should 'Be Beyond This Kind of Political Mud-Slinging'

Jenna Ellis, a former senior legal advisor to President Donald Trump, has come to the defense of Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) following a personal attack by Trump.

What Happened: Trump took to Truth Social on Saturday, ridiculing Massie for his decision to remarry “quickly” after the death of his wife of 31 years. Trump also labeled Massie a “LOSER” and predicted a slim chance of him winning the election.

“Did Thomas Massie, sometimes referred to as Rand Paul Jr., because of the fact that he always votes against the Republican Party, get married already??? Boy, that was quick! No wonder the Polls have him at less than an 8% chance of winning the Election. Anyway, have a great life Thomas and (?). His wife will soon find out that she's stuck with a LOSER!”, Trump wrote in the post.

Massie, who had announced his remarriage to Carolyn Grace Moffa approximately a year and a half after his first wife’s passing, has been a regular subject of Trump’s attacks. This is primarily due to his efforts to release more files related to the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Ellis, a personal friend of Massie, defended him on Saturday. In a post on X, she expressed joy at Massie’s remarriage and criticized Trump’s personal attack, advocating for the sanctity of personal life beyond political disputes.

“Some things are still sacred and should still be beyond this kind of political mud-slinging,” she wrote.

Ellis was a member of Trump’s legal team that sought to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. Her association with Trump concluded with a three-year suspension of her Colorado law license following a plea deal in Georgia related to attempts to overturn election results.

Why It Matters: Ellis’s defense of Massie underscores the ongoing tension within the Republican Party. It highlights the personal nature of political attacks and raises questions about the boundaries of political discourse.

