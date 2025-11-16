White House Credits Doordash For Economic Insights, Elon Musk's Father Predicts America's Collapse And More: This Week In Politics

As the weekend unfolded, several significant stories emerged. Here’s a roundup of the top stories that made headlines.

White House Credits Doordash For Economic Insights

Amid the federal government shutdown, DoorDash Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) released its inaugural “State of Local Commerce Report.” The report, which provides data on restaurant costs and inflation trends, has been lauded by the White House as a crucial source of economic information.

“New analysis of hundreds of millions of transactions on DoorDash uncovers what’s actually happening in local economies,” the report says.

Elon Musk's Father Predicts America's Collapse

Errol Musk, the father of tech mogul Elon Musk, has made some controversial predictions about the future of America. He suggested a grim future if the demographic shift towards a minority white population occurs.

Errol Musk, a South African resident, made these comments in response to forecasts that white people will become a minority in the U.S. within the next two decades. He stated that such a demographic change would be “a very, very bad thing to happen.”

John Fetterman Fires Back At Sanders And Newsom

Senator John Fetterman (D-Pa.) has strongly opposed critics in his party, particularly those who have questioned his decision to vote with Republicans to reopen the government. He warned Democrats against embracing political extremes during a tense exchange on The View.

Fetterman faced tough questions from co-host Sunny Hostin, who accused him of undermining Democratic momentum after recent election victories.

Pete Buttigieg Accuses Trump Of Diverting Attention

Former transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg accused President Donald Trump of lying about his record and attacking air traffic controllers to divert attention from rising health insurance costs under his administration.

Buttigieg responded to a Trump speech from the Oval Office in which the president derided him as “Boot Edge Edge” and claimed he had wasted billions on a failed modernization effort.

Chuck Schumer Accuses Trump Of Cruelty

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) criticized Trump for using the government shutdown to gain political advantage while millions of Americans suffered.

Schumer condemned Trump for what he called the “cruelty” behind the 41-day government shutdown, the longest in U.S. history.

