John Fetterman Fires Back At Sanders And Newsom, Says Democrats Are 'Celebrating Crazypants' Marjorie Taylor Greene

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) pushed back sharply against critics in his own party during a tense exchange on The View, defending his vote with Republicans to reopen the government and warning Democrats against embracing political extremes.

Fetterman Confronts The View Hosts Over GOP Vote

Appearing on The View, Fetterman faced tough questions from co-host Sunny Hostin, who accused him of undermining Democratic momentum after recent election victories.

"Why give in now? Why bring a butter knife to a gunfight?" Hostin asked, warning that his decision could raise healthcare costs for hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians.

Fetterman stood his ground, defending his bipartisan vote as a move to protect workers and families affected by the government shutdown.

"This isn't a political game," he said. “Forty-two million Americans now not sure where their next meals going to come from,” and federal workers haven't been paid in weeks.

‘Crazypants’ MTG And Progressive Critics Draw Fire

Fetterman dismissed advice from both the far right and progressive icons within his own party.

"MTG is quite literally the last person in America that I’m going to take advice [from]," he said, referring to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).

He added, "And now if Democrats are celebrating crazypants like that, then that’s on them."

He also aimed at Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.), saying, “And I don’t need a lecture. I don’t need a lecture from whether it’s Bernie or the governor in California because they are representing very deep Blue, blue kinds of populations.”

Fetterman Defends Vote As Newsom And Sanders Slam Democratic Cave-In

On Sunday, Fetterman defended his decision to vote with Republicans to reopen the government, posting on X that he had been "a consistent voice against shutting our government down."

He expressed remorse to unpaid federal workers, military members, and SNAP recipients, writing, "It should've never come to this," and calling the shutdown "a failure."

Newsom denounced the outcome as "pathetic," warning, "Now is not the time to roll over. America will become unrecognizable unless we fight back."

Sanders also criticized the continuing resolution, saying it would double healthcare premiums for 20 million Americans and cut Medicaid coverage for millions.

"Tragically, 8 Democrats caved," Sanders posted. "But the struggle continues."

Photo Courtesy: OogImages on Shutterstock.com

