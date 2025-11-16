Trump Criticizes Late-Night Hosts Following Seth Meyers Segment On Epstein Emails

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr shared President Donald Trump's Truth Social post late Thursday night. In the post, Trump said that Late-Night host Seth Meyers has "Trump Derangement Syndrome," called for NBC to fire him "IMMEDIATELY!" and described his show as a "Ratings DISASTER."

The post prompted attorney Gregg Nunziata to question on social media why the FCC chairman was sharing such content.

Meyers Covers Epstein Emails

On his show, Meyers stated: “The president’s top aides held an emergency meeting in the Situation Room yesterday, not because of some conflict or global crisis, but because his name is in newly released emails from Jeffrey Epstein.”

See Also: Marjorie Taylor Greene Reports Safety Threats Amid Escalating Feud With Trump

Meyers also discussed Trump’s remarks regarding H-1B visas in an interview with Fox host Laura Ingraham, where he claimed that Americans lack certain skills, and mentioned his dwindling approval ratings.

During the segment, Meyers mockingly noted the U.S. president looked sad while saying “It’s a great day” and remarked he had “never seen anyone look so sad while saying the words, ‘It’s a great day.'”

Presidential Approval Rating Declines

According to a report cited on late-night television, an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey shows 33% of American adults approve of Trump’s government management, down 10 points from March. About two-thirds of Republicans support the president, which is 13 points lower than earlier this year.

Trump's Previous Criticism of Late‑Night Hosts

In September, Trump took to Truth Social to praise ABC for canceling Jimmy Kimmel Live!, calling the show "ratings challenged" and saying Kimmel had "ZERO talent" with ratings worse than even Stephen Colbert.

He also targeted other late-night hosts in that post, writing that Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers were "two total losers" on "Fake News NBC" with poor ratings, and urged the network to take action.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.