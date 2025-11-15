Elon Musk's Father Says America Will Collapse if White Population Becomes Minority: 'You Want To See the US Go Down?'

The father of Elon Musk, Errol Musk, has recently made some contentious remarks about the future of America, suggesting a bleak outlook if the demographic shift towards a minority white population occurs.

Errol Musk made these comments during a interview with CNN. He was responding to predictions that white people will become a minority in the U.S. within the next two decades.

Errol Musk, a resident of South Africa, expressed his views in a startling way, asserting that such a demographic change would be “a very, very bad thing to happen”.

He further questioned, “You want to see the U.S. go down? Why? You don’t like electric cars, and you don’t like technology? What is it, you want to go back to the jungle?”

He also referenced his home country, South Africa, stating that the “small white population that projects the European culture” has been instrumental in the growth and development of the Black African population.

He dismissed the concept of oppression in South Africa as “nonsense”.

Why It Matters: These comments come amidst a tense political climate, with the U.S. boycotting the upcoming G20 summit in South Africa.

This decision follows President Donald Trump‘s repeated allegations of a so-called “white genocide”, a claim that South African officials have categorically denied.

Errol Musk’s comments have ignited a heated debate on the future of America and its demographic shift. His remarks have also drawn attention to the ongoing political and racial tensions both in the U.S. and South Africa.

