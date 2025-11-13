US Offered To Help India In Red Fort Terrorist Attack Investigation, Says Marco Rubio

Following the recent Delhi Red Fort terror attack, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio disclosed on Wednesday that the United States offered to provide India with investigative support.

NDTV World reported that Rubio said his offer of assistance was declined by New Delhi, adding, “We have offered to help, but I think they are very capable of these investigations. They don’t need our help, and they are doing a good job.”

India’s Independent Investigation Praised

According to the report, Rubio praised India's handling of Monday's car blast near the Red Fort, which left at least nine dead. He said Indian authorities have been "very measured, cautious and very professional" in the investigation, adding they are doing "a very good job of carrying out an investigation."

Discussion During G7 Meeting

Rubio offered U.S. assistance during his meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar at the G7 Foreign Ministers' meeting in Canada.

Rubio characterized the incident as “clearly” a “terrorist attack” involving a car loaded with highly explosive materials.

India formally designated the blast a “terrorist incident” on Wednesday.

The blast came hours after authorities seized nearly 3,000 kilograms of explosives and arrested suspects connected to the Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

