DOJ Says Trump Can Legally Continue Military Strikes Against Suspected Drug Smugglers At Sea: Report

President Donald Trump can reportedly legally continue military strikes against suspected drug smugglers at sea, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

War Powers Resolution

This announcement comes despite a 60-day limit on unauthorized military deployments, as reported by The New York Times on Sunday.

T. Elliot Gaiser, head of the department's Office of Legal Counsel, clarified that the administration does not view these operations as “hostilities” under the War Powers Resolution. This 1973 law mandates the cessation of military actions after 60 days without congressional approval.

A senior administration official explained that the strikes, conducted by drones from naval vessels, ensure the safety of American service members. The U.S. military has executed 14 airstrikes, resulting in approximately 62 fatalities on boats in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific.

"The operation comprises precise strikes conducted largely by unmanned aerial vehicles launched from naval vessels in international waters at distances too far away for the crews of the targeted vessels to endanger American personnel," the official said, according to the report.

Hegseth Announces New Strike

On Saturday, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced via social media that three more individuals were killed in the Caribbean.

The administration’s position, referencing a precedent from the Obama administration, argues that the operation does not constitute “hostilities” as the targeted vessels lack the capability to retaliate against U.S. forces.

Ongoing Strikes

This series of military actions follows a pattern of strikes initiated earlier in September. In September, U.S. forces conducted a strike on suspected Venezuelan narco-terrorists, killing 11 members of the Tren de Aragua, a violent Venezuelan criminal organization. President Trump framed this as a significant blow against drug smuggling operations.

Subsequently, President Trump announced a second strike on another Venezuelan drug-smuggling boat, resulting in three more fatalities. These actions have drawn legal scrutiny, but Trump has maintained a firm stance, warning drug smugglers that they are being actively pursued by U.S. forces.

