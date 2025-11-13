Elizabeth Warren Takes Aim At Trump's $40 Billion Argentina Bailout While Families Endure Higher Costs: 'America First? Give Me A Break'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) criticized the Trump administration, arguing that the $40 billion bailout for Argentina favors Wall Street investors over American families struggling with healthcare, childcare and food assistance.

Warren Says Trump Put Wall Street Before Working Families

On Wednesday, Warren posted on X alongside an image criticizing the bailout, writing, "Billions for Argentina's Wall Street investors. Higher costs for American families. ‘America First'? Give me a break."

The Massachusetts senator accused President Donald Trump of putting financial interests abroad above the needs of U.S. households.

$40 Billion That Could Have Eased Healthcare And Childcare Costs

The image Warren shared listed how the bailout funds could have been used domestically: $23 billion to prevent Affordable Care Act premiums from doubling, about $20 billion to make childcare affordable for more than one million families.

It also noted $8.8 billion could lower prescription drug prices and $8 billion could restore cuts to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.

"Meanwhile, Americans are struggling to get by," Warren said, emphasizing that the same funds could have supported essential programs at home.

She framed the bailout as contradicting the Trump administration's "America First" message.

Lawmakers From Both Parties Blast $40 Billion Argentina Bailout

Several lawmakers took to X to condemn the Trump administration's $40 billion bailout of Argentina, arguing the money should have been used to help Americans instead.

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) called it "shameful," saying, "Billionaires are worth $8 trillion. It's shameful that we gave $40 billion to Argentina instead of spending $9 billion to feed American families."

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) noted that extending Affordable Care Act credits would cost $38 billion, questioning why Trump "sent $40 billion to Argentina for no reason."

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) accused Trump of misplaced priorities, saying it was "cruel" to fund a $40 billion Argentina bailout and luxury projects while refusing aid to hungry American children.

Last month, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene criticized the move as hypocritical to the "America First" agenda amid rising living costs.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) raised concerns from an agricultural standpoint, questioning why the U.S. would "bail out Argentina while they take American soybean producers' biggest market," urging support for family farmers instead.

Trump Defended Argentina Aid, Dismissed Criticism Over Farmers' Concerns

Last month, President Trump defended his $20 billion aid package to Argentina after clashing with a reporter who questioned its impact on U.S. farmers, reported The New York Post.

Trump said Argentina was "fighting for its life" and praised President Javier Milei as "doing the best he can."

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also argued the move was not a bailout but a profitable "swap line" that strengthened an ally and returned gains to taxpayers, framing it as part of the administration's strategy to promote "peace through economic strength."

