Anthony Scaramucci Reveals Power Of Positivity In Life And Business: 'Pessimists Sometimes Sound Smarter Than Optimists — But Optimists Live Longer'

Former White House communications director and SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci is urging people to embrace optimism as a competitive advantage, arguing that positivity, not cynicism, is the true driver of success.

Scaramucci Launches ‘The Resilience Lab’ To Teach The Power Of Optimism

On Tuesday, in a post on X promoting his course "The Resilience Lab," Scaramucci said optimism is often misunderstood but remains one of the most powerful traits for personal and professional growth.

"Optimism is about inspiration," Scaramucci said. "Pessimists sometimes sound smarter than optimists. They sound more cynical than optimists."

"But optimists live longer. Optimists are brighter and have less tendencies towards depression."

See Also: Zohran Mamdani Tells Trump ‘To Turn The Volume Up' As Spanberger, Sherrill Promise ‘Pragmatism' And ‘Prosperity' In Victory Speeches

Daily Habits That Build A Resilient, Optimistic Mindset

He added that optimism can be trained through daily practice.

"In the morning, when I wake up, in addition to my gratitude list, I say. Okay, what things are going to go right for me in my business, and I write them down," he said.

He added, "If they don’t go right, then you go into the adaptation phase."

Scaramucci, known for his straightforward Wall Street style, dismissed the idea that optimism is naïve and emphasized maintaining a proactive, can-do approach to challenges.

He said. "Optimists don't play the victim."

Photo Courtesy: Al Teich On Shutterstock.com

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.