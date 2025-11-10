Trump Has Some Tough Words For Marjorie Taylor Greene After Promising To 'Everything' He Can To Help Make Syria 'Successful'

President Donald Trump vowed Monday to "do everything we can to make Syria successful" after landmark White House talks with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, a former al Qaeda commander who until recently was sanctioned by Washington as a foreign terrorist.

First Washington Visit Marks Dramatic Turnaround For Sharaa

Trump met Sharaa in the first-ever visit by a Syrian president to Washington, six months after their first encounter in Saudi Arabia, where the U.S. leader announced plans to ease sanctions, and just days after the United States said Sharaa was no longer listed as a "Specially Designated Global Terrorist," according to Reuters.

In an unusually low-key welcome, Sharaa, who once had a $10 million U.S. bounty on his head, arrived without the South Lawn ceremony or pool spray typically afforded visiting heads of state. He slipped in through a side entrance, giving reporters only a brief glimpse instead of the traditional West Wing doorway greeting.

Speaking to reporters later, Trump praised Sharaa as a "strong leader" and said he was confident in Syria's new direction. "We'll do everything we can to make Syria successful," he said. He also nodded to Sharaa's militant past, adding, "We've all had rough pasts."

Treasury Extends Syria Sanctions Waiver Another 180 Days

Promising "continued sanctions relief," the Treasury Department issued a new order replacing its May 23 waiver on enforcement of the 2019 Caesar Act, effectively extending the suspension of key Syria sanctions for another 180 days while leaving it to Congress to decide whether to lift them entirely.

Trump Defends Global Focus Amid Republican Criticism

After the meeting, Trump rebuked Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who complained on X that she wanted "nonstop meetings at the WH on domestic policy not foreign policy and foreign country's leaders."

Calling the Georgia Republican someone who had "lost her way," Trump said, "I have to view the presidency as a worldwide situation … We could have a world on fire where wars come to our shores very easily."

Trump's Syria push comes as the White House works to preserve a U.S.-brokered Gaza ceasefire deal and advance his 20-point plan for ending the Israel-Hamas war.

