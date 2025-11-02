Trump Tells Republicans To Not Be 'Weak:' 'You Will Rue The Day That You Didn't Terminate The…'

President Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Sunday to urge Republicans to abolish the filibuster, amid the ongoing government shutdown.

Trump's Warning

Trump warned that Democrats would eliminate the filibuster at their first opportunity.

"They will Pack the Supreme Court, pick up two States, and add at least 8 Electoral Votes. Their two objectors are gone!!! Don't be WEAK AND STUPID," Trump said in the post.

Much Bigger Than Shutdown

The President called for an end to the “extortionist shutdown” and promised that achieving the Republican agenda would improve life for Americans. He urged Republicans to be tough and smart, emphasizing that failing to end the filibuster would be a regrettable decision.

"Republicans, you will rue the day that you didn't TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER!!! BE TOUGH, BE SMART, AND WIN!!! This is much bigger than the Shutdown, this is the survival of our Country!" Trump added.

President Donald Trump’s post on Truth Social

Impact of Shutdown

The call from Trump comes as the government shutdown continues to impact millions of Americans, with a coalition of over two dozen states filing a lawsuit against the Trump administration. The lawsuit demands the continuation of funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) during the shutdown.

States like New York and California are seeking a federal court order to compel the U.S. Department of Agriculture to use emergency reserve funds to provide food benefits to approximately 42 million families and children who rely on SNAP. The lawsuit claims that the suspension of these benefits is “capricious” and “arbitrary” under the Administrative Procedure Act.

Meanwhile, Senate Republicans are contemplating the “nuclear option” to end the shutdown by eliminating the filibuster, a move that could permanently alter Senate rules and the bipartisan balance. Some Republicans argue that the consequences of inaction are too severe, with Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) stating he is unwilling to let children in his state go hungry due to procedural delays.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock