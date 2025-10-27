Republicans Are Weighing An Extreme Option To End Government Shutdown, Risking Permanent Change To Senate Rules And Bipartisan Balance

As the government shutdown stretches into another week, Senate Republicans are openly considering the "nuclear option," eliminating the filibuster in a bid to force through a funding bill.

GOP Senators Signal Frustration As Shutdown Pain Deepens

The idea of ending the filibuster, long considered off-limits, is now gaining traction within GOP ranks as frustration grows over the stalemate. Several Republicans say the cost of inaction is too high, reported The Hill.

"I'm not willing to see children in my state go hungry because of some Senate procedure," Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) said last week.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) echoed that sentiment, warning, "If we can't get anything done, that's what [Democrats] are gonna force."

Democrats Refuse To Back Down As Trump Stays Silent On Filibuster Debate

Democrats have refused to approve a clean funding bill, saying they cannot back down without concessions.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has held firm, even as public frustration mounts.

President Donald Trump has shown little urgency, suggesting the shutdown could save taxpayer money and give him leverage to act unilaterally.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) has previously pledged to preserve the filibuster but has remained silent in recent days, fueling speculation that Republican leadership may be preparing to act if the crisis worsens.

Senators Trade Accusations Over Filibuster, Funding And Trump's Role

As the government shutdown drags on, senators from both parties point fingers over who's responsible for the crisis.

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) said he would "never vote to shut our government down," calling for an end to "this chaos."

The Senate Republican Communications Center posted on X and accused Democrats of hypocrisy on Obamacare subsidies, writing, "Democrats made this mess."

Sen. Pete Ricketts (R-Neb.) charged that Democrats voted against "the only bipartisan solution."

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) claimed "Senate Democrats caused the #SchumerShutdown."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said families are "paying more for groceries, rent, and health care," urging Trump to "release the data" and reopen the government.

Schumer blasted Trump for leaving Washington amid the crisis, writing, "America is shut down, and the President is skipping town."

The back-and-forth highlights how the shutdown has deepened partisan divides, with both parties focused on assigning blame rather than finding a path to reopening the government.

