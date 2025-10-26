Shutdown Gift of $130 Million For Military Sparks Legal Questions, Trump Says Donor Is a 'Friend'

In the midst of the government shutdown, an anonymous benefactor, called a “friend” by President Donald Trump, has donated $130 million to the Pentagon.

On Friday, Trump revealed that an anonymous friend donated a whopping $130 million to the Defense Department. This donation was aimed at offsetting the cost of service members’ salaries and benefits, which were under threat due to the ongoing government shutdown.

The Pentagon confirmed receipt of the donation, stating it was accepted under its “general gift acceptance authority.” However, this act of generosity has sparked legal debates.

As per Cornell Law School, any department that receives such a donation must promptly deposit the money into the Treasury.

Furthermore, the Appropriations Clause in the US Constitution mandates that the Pentagon must transfer the $130 million to the Treasury, after which Congress will appropriate the funds, reports Insider.

The government shutdown commenced on October 1 following Congress’s failure to pass a funding bill, primarily due to disagreements over continuing subsidies for the Affordable Care Act.

Despite the shutdown, military members began receiving paychecks in mid-October after Trump authorized the use of surplus funds from the current fiscal year.

The government shutdown has put a strain on various departments, including the Pentagon. This anonymous donation, while generous, raises questions about the legality and ethical implications of such contributions.

The Appropriations Clause stipulates that all funds must be allocated by Congress, which could potentially lead to legal complications.

Additionally, the fact that the donation was made by an anonymous friend of the President could raise concerns about potential conflicts of interest.

This event underscores the ongoing challenges faced by the government during the shutdown and the unconventional methods being employed to address them.

