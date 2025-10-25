Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro Blames Trump's Policies For Rising Costs, Strained Canada Ties

Governor Josh Shapiro on Friday warned that Pennsylvania's trade ties with Canada — the state's largest trading partner — are being strained by President Donald Trump‘s economic policies, which he said are driving up prices for consumers and closing markets for local businesses.

Pennsylvanians Paying The Price, Shapiro Says

Pennsylvania businesses send $14 billion in goods to Canada every year, while Canadian firms provide jobs for more than 30,000 people in the state, Shapiro tweeted.

“The President’s policies are hurting our economy, jacking up prices for Pennsylvanians, and closing markets for our businesses,” Shapiro said.

Trade Relationship Under Pressure

The U.S. president terminated all trade negotiations with Canada on Thursday over a Canadian government advertisement featuring former President Ronald Reagan criticizing tariffs.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford later announced on Friday that the province will pause the controversial Reagan ad following the World Series weekend to allow trade talks to resume.

