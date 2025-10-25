Harris May Run Again After 2024 Defeat: Report

Kamala Harris has hinted at another run for the White House, telling the BBC she is “not done” with politics and may seek the presidency again in 2028.

The former vice president said she remains confident that a woman will eventually occupy the Oval Office.

In her first interview in the UK, Harris suggested she is considering another campaign. She noted that she would “possibly” run for president again, BBC reports.

Eyeing a Comeback

Harris, who lost to President Donald Trump in 2024, dismissed polls that place her as an outsider for the Democratic nomination.

“If I listened to polls I would have not run for my first office, or my second office,” she told BBC.

During her conversation with journalist Laura Kuenssberg, Harris criticized Trump, calling him a “tyrant”. She claimed that her warnings about his authoritarian tendencies have proven true.

She cited his alleged efforts to weaponize federal agencies and suppress dissenting voices. This included late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, who was suspended after mocking a conservative influencer’s death.

Defending Her Legacy

Harris, now on tour promoting her memoir, 107 Days, reflected on the brief period she had to campaign following Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the race, BBC adds.

She argued that starting late made winning nearly impossible, despite a tight popular vote margin against Trump.

“My god, my god, what will happen to our country?” she recalled saying on election night.

She said her lifelong commitment to public service continues to drive her. “I am not done,” she declared.

Challenges Within the Party

Harris acknowledged Democrats are still grappling with how to counter right-wing populism effectively.

She admitted her 2024 campaign struggled to connect with working-class voters on childcare and housing. She said more time could have strengthened her economic message.

While she remains undecided about 2028, her remarks suggest she is preparing to keep her name in contention.

For now, her focus remains on her book tour, though observers view it as a soft relaunch of her political ambitions, BBC adds.

