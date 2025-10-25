Trump Hits Sherrill, Boosts Ciattarelli In New Jersey

Donald Trump lashed out at New Jersey Democrat Mikie Sherrill during a Friday night telerally, calling her “fake and corrupt” and mocking her “unusual name.”

The remarks came as the former president urged voters to back Republican nominee Jack Ciattarelli in next month’s gubernatorial election.

Politico reports that Trump criticized Sherrill’s energy policies and questioned her integrity while promising to campaign for Ciattarelli after returning from an upcoming Asia trip.

Trump’s Attack on Sherrill

Speaking to New Jersey supporters, Trump warned that electing Sherrill would send the state into a “death spiral.” He mocked her name, saying, “Mikie, as they call her — the only thing she’s got is an unusual name, other than that she’s terrible.”

Trump also referenced her disciplinary record at the U.S. Naval Academy, alleging she had “lots of problems with honesty for a long time.”

Sherrill has previously explained the incident as punishment for refusing to report classmates during a cheating scandal. She later served as a Navy helicopter pilot before entering politics.

Energy and Policy Attacks

Trump centered much of his criticism on New Jersey’s rising energy costs, claiming Sherrill’s policies would send prices “soaring.”

Sherrill has pledged to freeze energy costs and declare a state of emergency if elected. Ciattarelli, meanwhile, praised Trump’s energy stance and vowed to halt offshore wind projects, aligning with his “Big Beautiful Bill,” which he says saves residents about $5,000 annually.

Sherrill Fires Back

In a statement following the rally, Sherrill said Ciattarelli’s alliance with Trump showed he would be the “Trump of Trenton” if elected.

She accused him of supporting Trump’s efforts to cut healthcare coverage and ignoring the president’s threats to defund the Gateway rail tunnel project between New Jersey and New York.

“Jack has cheered Trump on as he rips away healthcare from hundreds of thousands of New Jerseyans,” she said. “When Jack got Trump on the phone tonight, he couldn’t even bring himself to say a word about New Jersey commuters and Trump’s attack on the Gateway Tunnel Project. It’s pathetic.”

Ciattarelli’s Political Shift

Ciattarelli, a former state assemblymember, once criticized Trump but has since embraced him, giving the ex-president an “A” grade during a recent debate.

This year marks his third attempt to win the governor’s office after narrowly losing to Phil Murphy in 2021.

