Trump Blasts UN Shipping Emissions Plan, Forces Yearlong Delay

The International Maritime Organization has delayed a key vote to cut emissions from global shipping after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened sanctions on nations backing the proposal.

The postponement on Friday stops the Net Zero Framework from moving forward this year. It also disrupts global efforts to curb shipping pollution.



Al Jazeera reports that the setback came just months after members of the London-based UN agency reached a preliminary agreement in April.

Sanctions Warning Sparks Reversal

Trump posted on Truth Social that he opposed what he called a "Global Green New Scam Tax on Shipping," vowing the United States would not tolerate it.

Also Read: Trump Asks US Supreme Court To Approve Chicago National Guard Troop Deployment

Washington later warned it might impose penalties, visa restrictions and port charges on countries voting for the plan.

Before the intervention, roughly 60 nations were expected to reaffirm support for the measure. However, delegates instead voted 57–49 to postpone formal adoption, extending negotiations into late next year.

Environmental Targets Set Back

The Net Zero Framework aimed to impose a $380-per-tonne charge on excess emissions while rewarding vessels that used cleaner alternatives.

It aimed to guide the shipping industry toward a 20% emissions cut by 2030. The framework also targeted net zero by 2050.



The International Chamber of Shipping said the delay undermines long-term investment decisions.

Secretary-General Thomas Kazakos said the industry needs clarity to make the commitments required to decarbonize.

Several major economies, including China, the European Union, Brazil, and Britain, reaffirmed their support before the vote. This came despite strong objections from Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Yet Argentina and Singapore, both previous supporters, joined the call to defer the measure this time.

Growing Climate Pressure

Shipping, which accounts for nearly three percent of global emissions, is under growing pressure to adopt cleaner energy sources. Alternatives like ammonia and methanol are being explored to replace traditional bunker fuel.

Climate experts warn that the delay could hinder new technological investments in the sector.

They say extreme weather is already disrupting sea routes and endangering maritime safety worldwide.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: