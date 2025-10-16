Zohran Mamdani Walks Back 'Wicked And Corrupt' Police Remarks, Apologizes To NYPD As Mayoral Race Heats Up

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani publicly apologized to the New York City Police Department this week, marking a sharp reversal from his earlier calls to defund and dismantle the department during the 2020 protests over police brutality.

Mamdani Issues Public Apology To NYPD

On Wednesday, during an interview with Fox News's Martha MacCallum, Mamdani, a Democratic socialist and state assemblyman from Queens, said he regretted the language he used in past criticism of the police.

"Absolutely, I'll apologize to police officers right here," Mamdani said.

"I apologize because of the fact that I'm looking to work with these officers. And I know that these officers, these men and women who serve in the NYPD, they put their lives on the line every single day."

Mamdani Calls Past NYPD Criticism ‘Frustration’

Following the 2020 murder of George Floyd, Mamdani had called the NYPD "racist," "wicked," and "corrupt" in social media posts urging city leaders to defund the force.

"There is no negotiating with an institution this wicked & corrupt," he wrote at the time.

Now, Mamdani says his earlier comments reflected "frustration" rather than a long-term position.

Speaking to The New York Times last month, he said he owed officers an apology and wanted to work with them to address public safety challenges, including mental health and homelessness.

NYPD Exodus Concerns And Criticism Mount Against Mamdani

Last week, former NYPD Commissioner Raymond Kelly warned that an "exodus" of officers could occur if Mamdani were to become mayor, reported The New York Post.

He described Mamdani as a "problem," called him antisemitic, and accused him of holding "a lot of crazy ideas," adding that the NYPD had already seen departures under Mayor Eric Adams.

Kelly also suggested retaining Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch, but questioned how she would work with a "socialist" or "Muslim" mayor.

Earlier this month, RNC Research criticized Mamdani on X for refusing to publicly apologize for calling the NYPD racist and for his past calls to defund the department.

In September, former Governor Andrew Cuomo also called out Mamdani on X, and billionaire investor Bill Ackman amplified the criticism by sharing Cuomo's post, which labeled Mamdani opportunistic and inconsistent.

Cuomo accused Mamdani of shifting his views for political gain, citing his past statements calling the NYPD racist and supporting major police cuts, and questioned the sincerity of his promised apology.

Photo Courtesy: Lev Radin on Shutterstock.com

