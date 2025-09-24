Bill Ackman Shares Cuomo's Blowback Against Zohran Mamdani Amid Questions Over Out-Of-State Funding And NYPD Comments

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman stoked political controversy Tuesday by sharing former Governor Andrew Cuomo's sharp criticism of New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, labeling him as opportunistic and inconsistent.

Cuomo Calls Mamdani A Hypocritical Politician

Ackman shared Cuomo's post on X, writing simply, "@andrewcuomo speaks the harsh truth." Cuomo's post called Mamdani "a weathervane spinning with the wind, a hypocritical chameleon desperate for attention and adulation."

Cuomo accused Mamdani of changing his beliefs for political gain, citing past statements labeling the NYPD as racist and advocating for major police cuts.

Benzinga has reached out to Zohran Mamani for a comment.

Mamdani's Past NYPD Comments Highlighted

Cuomo wrote, "Before we even get to this pathetic sham of a promised apology, let's ask the first question: Why did you say it in the first place? Year after year, tweet after tweet, website after website?"

The criticism references Mamdani's 2022 statement reported by Nicholas Fandos of The New York Times, in which Mamdani said, "We can't reform our way out of a racist police system that's working exactly as designed — as a means of control over Black & brown New Yorkers," while advocating a 1,300-officer reduction in the NYPD.

Out-Of-State Funding Fuels Controversy

Last week, Ackman questioned why wealthy Californians were financing Mamdani, warning that out-of-state influence was reshaping local politics.

Ackman highlighted that 78% of the nearly $2.4 million raised by a super PAC backing Mamdani came from outside New York, including over $760,000 from just two California donors.

Mayor Eric Adams' campaign criticized the funding, calling it part of a "national socialist movement," while Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa labeled it "Astroturf" rather than grassroots support.

Earlier this month, Mamdani defeated Cuomo in the June Democratic primary, challenged President Donald Trump to a direct debate on SNAP benefits and policies for New Yorkers.

Mamdani refused Cuomo's proposed borough-by-borough debate series, insisting on a one-on-one debate with Trump, saying, "Let’s cut out the middle man."

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock