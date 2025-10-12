Trump's 'Genius Act' Sparks Hyperinflation Fears, Congresswoman Violates STOCK Act And More: This Week In Politics

Another week, another batch of stories. Here’s a quick roundup of the key political stories from the week that you might have missed.

Congresswoman Violates STOCK Act

Several members of Congress violated the STOCK Act in 2025, failing to disclose their transactions promptly. This has occurred at a time when legislation is being considered to ban elected officials from trading stocks. The transactions, which include stocks and options, have drawn attention from retail traders.

Anthony Scaramucci Says Republicans Will Control Country For A Generation

Anthony Scaramucci, the founder of SkyBridge Capital and a long-time Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) advocate, criticized the conduct of California gubernatorial hopeful Katie Porter during a press interview. Scaramucci warned that if Democrats continue to act like Porter, it could lead to the Republicans controlling the country for a generation.

Trump’s Genius Act Has Changed Global Monetary System, Says Economist

Economist Lynette Zang has issued a stark warning about the future of the U.S. dollar and global monetary stability. She pointed to the implications of President Donald Trump‘s “Genius Act” and the rapid rise of stablecoins. Zang believes that stablecoins will usher in “hyperinflation” and that the shift is already underway.

‘Elizabeth Warren Protégé’ Katie Porter Branded Crypto Hater By Tyler Winklevoss

Tyler Winklevoss, co-founder and CEO of Gemini, labeled California gubernatorial hopeful Katie Porter as a cryptocurrency hater and an “Elizabeth Warren protégé.” He described Porter as “smug,” “entitled,” and “totally unlikable,” and someone who “hates” cryptocurrency.

Scott Bessent’s $20 Billion Lifeline For Argentina A Bailout For ‘His Hedge Fund Buddies,’ Says Paul Krugman

Nobel Prize-winning economist, Paul Krugman, has criticized U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent for the administration’s $20 billion aid package for Argentina. Krugman called it a lifeline for Bessent’s “hedge fund buddies,” rather than a move that furthers U.S. strategic interest.

