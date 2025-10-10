Military Paychecks At Risk As Shutdown Drags On — Troops Could Miss Next Week's Deposit

U.S. service members will see part of their paychecks withheld for the days of the most recent pay period that fell under the shutdown if the government remains closed by next week, a looming shortfall that is already forcing military families to triage bills and tap credit.

First Military Paychecks At Risk Within Days

According to a report by the Associated Press, the nation's third shutdown in 12 years is again stoking anxiety across the ranks because troops are working without pay. While back pay is expected once the impasse ends, many families live paycheck to paycheck and cannot float a missed deposit, military advocates say.

The report also notes that in past shutdowns, Congress passed quick fixes to keep uniformed pay flowing. This time, the calendar is brutal. With the House out until next week, lawmakers would have only two days to act before Wednesday's regular payday. Missed military paychecks are among the crisis's most potent pressure points, but stand-alone bills to guarantee uninterrupted pay are not slated for votes, despite bipartisan interest.

Stopgap Aid Emerges But Falls Short

Nonprofits and base relief societies are offering emergency grants or zero-interest bridge loans, and some banks have announced short-term assistance. Still, advocates warn that ad-hoc aid cannot replace wages for thousands of junior troops with thin savings.

Regions with large military footprints, including coastal Virginia, home to the nation's largest Navy base, are bracing for broader spillovers as household spending is cut back, said Rick Dwyer of the Hampton Roads Military and Federal Facilities Alliance speaking to AP.

Pentagon Options And An Uncertain Congressional Path

The Pentagon's contingency guidance says it will "continue to defend the nation and conduct ongoing military operations" and sustain activities needed to protect life and property. A separate analysis by the Congressional Budget Office notes that some Defense funds appropriated under the 2025 reconciliation law could legally be used to pay active-duty personnel during a lapse, though it remains unclear whether the department will tap that authority.

Meanwhile, as per a separate report by Politico, Senate leaders advanced broader defense policy legislation, but it does not resolve immediate payroll. With processing deadlines approaching this weekend, congressional aides say action would have to come quickly to avert partial or missed pay for troops next week.

The ongoing government shutdown, which began at the beginning of October, is now predicted by Polymarket to extend well into October, with a significant 94% probability of lasting until Oct. 15 or even later.

