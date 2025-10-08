Trump Says Japan's New Leader Takaichi Sanae Is A Person Of 'Wisdom And Strength' — Calls Election Of First Female PM 'Tremendous News'

Japan has made history by electing Takaichi Sanae as its first female prime minister, earning international recognition, including praise from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Takaichi Sanae Celebrates Historic Victory And Pledges Strong US-Japan Alliance

On Monday, Takaichi, a veteran politician, celebrated her landmark victory on social media, saying she was "very pleased to receive such warm words of congratulations from @realDonaldTrump" and expressed hopes to strengthen the Japan–U.S. alliance.

She emphasized advancing a "Free and Open Indo-Pacific" as a key priority for her administration.

Trump Congratulates Japan's First Female PM

Trump, posting on Truth Social, congratulated Takaichi and the Japanese people, calling her "a highly respected person of great wisdom and strength" and describing her election as "tremendous news for the incredible people of Japan."

Japan's Nikkei Soars After Takaichi's LDP Win, US-Japan Trade Boost

On Monday, Japan's Nikkei 225 index soared to an all-time high following Takaichi's election as leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, positioning her to become the country's first female prime minister.

The index jumped over 4%, fueled by gains in real estate, technology, and consumer cyclical stocks.

Analysts noted that Takaichi, aligned with the government's "high-pressure economy" policy, was expected to maintain the Bank of Japan's accommodative monetary stance, while remaining open to a possible rate hike by January 2026.

Last month, President Trump's tariff strategy appeared to reduce Japanese exports to the U.S., prompting Japanese firms to ramp up production at their North American subsidiaries.

Toyota Motor Corp. (NYSE:TM) U.S. output rose 28.5% in July, while production in Japan declined 5.5%.

In July, the U.S. and Japan also reached a trade deal cutting tariffs from 25% to 15%, with Japan committing $550 billion in key U.S. industries.

Wall Street expressed skepticism over the investment, noting legal uncertainties, while experts highlighted potential impacts on global supply chains and trade dynamics.

