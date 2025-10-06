AOC Says, 'Can't Settle For Republicans' Promise Of Later Negotiations,' Slams GOP Tactics: 'They Need To Keep Health Care Premiums From Skyrocketing'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) accused Republicans of using the government shutdown as a bargaining chip and warned that Americans' health care premiums could spike if Democrats concede without firm commitments from the GOP.

AOC Rejects GOP Negotiate Later Pitch Amid Shutdown Talks

Ocasio-Cortez posted on X on Sunday, rejecting Republican calls to reopen the government before addressing spending and health care negotiations.

"We can't settle for Republicans' promise of later negotiations," she said. "Because every time this administration says something, they go back on their word."

Lawmaker Demands Protections For Health Care Premiums Before Reopening Government

Responding to a reporter's question on why she refused to "buy" the argument for reopening the government first, Ocasio-Cortez said the GOP has repeatedly failed to honor past agreements.

"We've seen this happen over and over again," she said. "Let's make sure that people's health care premiums are protected, let's end the shutdown, let's get people fed and get these paychecks back flowing."

The New York lawmaker added that Republicans, who currently control the House, Senate and presidency, should be willing to negotiate if they expect Democratic votes.

"The fact that they are offended that there would be any sort of discussion on how we protect health care in America is just silly," she said.

Democrats And Republicans Clash On Government Shutdown

Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) posted on X, saying, “Republicans would rather shut down the government.”

“Then support healthcare for hardworking American taxpayers. You deserve better,” he added.

He also emphasized, “Donald Trump expected us to back down. Democrats continue to stand up to protect healthcare for everyday Americans.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) criticized Speaker Johnson on X, saying, “Speaker Johnson doesn't want to address the real issue: the healthcare crisis facing the American people. So instead he lies and lies and lies.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) posted on X, saying, “The only person who can decide when our troops, our TSA agents and our border patrol officers begin to get paid again is Chuck Schumer.”

He emphasized that House Republicans did their job by passing a clean, nonpartisan funding bill and accused Schumer of blocking it “to appease his far-left base,” insisting, “This shutdown is on Democrats and Democrats alone.”

Photo Courtesy: Maxim Elramsisy on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.