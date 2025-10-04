Government Shutdown To Continue Into Second Week as Senate Vote Falls Short Again

The ongoing federal government shutdown is set to extend into next week as a Senate vote once again fell short on Friday. While 54 senators voted in favor of advancing toward a vote, 60 are needed to proceed.

House Speaker Mike Johnson extended the lower chamber’s recess by another week, meaning the House is not set to return to Washington until Oct. 14. The Senate adjourned for the weekend and will reconvene on Monday, ensuring the shutdown will last at least until then.

On Friday, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries expressed his disappointment with House Republicans for their decision to prolong their break, accusing them of neglecting their duties.

This decision has led to the delay of the swearing in of Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva (D-Ariz.). Grijalva would be the final vote needed for force a vote on the release of files related to Jeffrey Epstein, which she has cited as the real reason for the delay.

Democratic Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) criticized Johnson during a news conference, while Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer accused Johnson and House Republicans of prioritizing the protection of the Epstein files over the well-being of the American people.

Also Read: Trump Has The Longest Shutdown — But Another President Racked Up More Days

Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune have maintained their decision to stick with a clean continuing resolution, rather than negotiate with Democrats over healthcare.

Read Next

Donald Trump’s Looming Shutdown Could Trigger Mass Layoffs, Slash Regulations and Deploy Troops

Image: Shutterstock