Trump White House To Host Historic UFC Fight On President's 80th Birthday — Conor McGregor Confirms He'll Compete

On Sunday, President Donald Trump said that the first-ever UFC fight to be held at the White House will take place on June 14 — the same day he turns 80 — with UFC star Conor McGregor already confirming his participation.

UFC Comes To The White House

Speaking in Norfolk, Virginia, during an event celebrating the Navy's 250th anniversary, Trump revealed new details about the highly anticipated event, reported The Hill.

"And on June 14, next year, we're going to have a big UFC fight at the White House, right at the White House on the grounds," Trump said, referring to the South Lawn, which will host the octagon cage.

The event will be produced by UFC parent company TKO Group Holdings (NYSE:TKO) in collaboration with Paramount Skydance Corp. (NASDAQ:PSKY).

In August 2025, Paramount Skydance and TKO Group struck a seven-year, $1.1 billion annual deal, making Paramount the exclusive U.S. broadcaster of all UFC events beginning in 2026.

McGregor's Return To The Octagon

Earlier this week, McGregor confirmed his participation in an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

"Done deal, signed, delivered. McGregor will compete in the White House for America's 250th birthday," he said, adding that he has been in "constant communication" with UFC President Dana White about the matchup.

McGregor's opponent has not yet been announced, though speculation suggests it could be Michael Chandler, whom McGregor was previously scheduled to fight before withdrawing in 2024 due to injury.

The Irish fighter has a professional MMA record of 22–6, including 10–4 in the UFC. His last fight was in 2021 against Dustin Poirier, where he suffered a leg break.

