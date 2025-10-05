Trump Sends Envoys To Egypt To Push For Israel-Hamas Ceasefire As Netanyahu Eyes Hostage Deal

A White House official said President Donald Trump is sending Jared Kushner and senior envoy Steve Witkoff to Egypt on Saturday to push forward ceasefire talks.

Hostage Release Framework Under Discussion

The envoys are set to work out the technical details of a hostage swap after Hamas said on Friday that it agrees with key parts of Trump's 20-point peace plan, which calls for a ceasefire, an Israeli withdrawal, and the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, according to a report by The Guardian.

Egypt’s foreign ministry said delegations from Israel and Hamas are scheduled to meet on Monday to discuss implementation.

Netanyahu Sets Timeline Amid Continued Strikes

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday he hopes to return all hostages “during the Sukkot holidays” beginning from Monday. He added, “Hamas will be disarmed… either diplomatically via Trump’s plan or militarily by us,” Netanyahu stated.

At least 17 Palestinians, mostly women and children, were killed in a Gaza City strike on Saturday evening, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

Dozens more lost their lives in separate attacks near a bakery and residential neighborhoods.

Trump Sets Deadline For Agreement

Trump posted on Truth Social that he “will not tolerate delay” from Hamas, warning that “all bets will be off” if progress is not made quickly. He told Axios, “we are very close” to finalizing an agreement.

The U.S. President also credited Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for pressing Hamas toward a deal.

Trump confirmed that Israel has agreed to an “initial withdrawal line” shared with Hamas, saying a ceasefire will take effect once Hamas accepts, which will then trigger the prisoner exchange.

Casualty Figures

According to the Gaza health authority reports, at least 67,074 Palestinians have been killed and 170,000 injured since the conflict escalated, while Israel says its actions are in self-defense.

