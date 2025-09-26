Microsoft Partially Disables Services For Israeli Military Unit Amid Surveillance Allegations, Pro-Palestinian Groups Hail 'Welcome Step'

Following revelations of widespread monitoring of Palestinian phone calls by an Israeli military unit, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) has taken action to disable certain services.

Israeli Military Access Limited Amid Mass Surveillance Investigation

Microsoft said on Thursday that it has suspended specific services used by an Israeli military unit, following a media investigation that uncovered the unit's reported mass surveillance of Palestinian phone calls, reported Reuters.

Track MSFT stock here

The decision to “cease and disable” certain IMOD subscriptions, such as those involving specific cloud storage and AI services, will not affect Microsoft's cybersecurity offerings to Israel or other Middle Eastern countries.

Pro-Palestinian organizations, including the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) and the tech worker-led campaign No Azure for Apartheid, have praised Microsoft’s decision. “This is a welcome step and a point of vindication for those brave tech workers who stood up and protested,” stated Imraan Siddiqi, the executive director of CAIR’s Washington state chapter.

See Also: Gavin Newsom Accused Mary Barra Of Selling Out California On EVs, Now Honda Is Pulling The Plug On This Electric Car — Vindication for GM CEO?

Controversy Surrounding Tech Usage In Gaza War

This move by Microsoft is a significant development in the ongoing controversy surrounding the alleged misuse of its technology by the Israeli military.

The company had previously launched an “urgent” external investigation into these allegations, following reports that Israel’s intelligence agency had stored vast amounts of ordinary Palestinian mobile phone data on Microsoft’s Azure cloud.

This led to further scrutiny and protests, with Microsoft calling in the FBI to track potential disruptions during a protest at its Redmond, Washington campus. The latest action by Microsoft to disable services for the Israeli military unit is a significant response to the ongoing controversy.

According to Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings, Microsoft has a growth score of 97.89% and a momentum rating of 75.66%. Click here to see how it compares to other leading tech companies.



