Trump Administration Escalates Colombia Tensions, Revokes President Gustavo Petro's US Visa After Gaza Protest Remarks

The Donald Trump administration escalated tensions with Colombia by revoking President Gustavo Petro's U.S. visa after he urged American troops to disobey orders during a Gaza protest in New York.

Petro Calls On US Soldiers To Defy Trump

Petro, Colombia's first leftist president, attended a demonstration near the UN General Assembly last Friday, where he denounced Washington's role in the Israel-Hamas war, reported Fortune.

Addressing the crowd, he declared, "I ask all the soldiers of the United States' army, don't point your rifles against humanity. Disobey the orders of Trump."

State Department Responds With Swift Visa Revocation

Hours later, the State Department announced on social media that it would revoke Petro's visa, calling his remarks "reckless and incendiary."

Petro returned to Colombia as scheduled on Saturday and said he learned of the decision upon arrival.

On X, he pushed back and said, "International law grants me immunity to go to the U.N. and there should be no reprisals for my free opinion, because I am a free person."

Petro also brushed aside the punishment, noting he is a European citizen and does not need a U.S. visa to travel.

See Also: Shiba Inu Burn Rate Surges 1,431% In Single Day: What Is Going On?

Petro Calls For US Probe After Caribbean Strikes



During his address to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, Petro urged a criminal probe into Trump and U.S. officials over deadly Caribbean strikes on alleged drug-trafficking boats, questioning the lack of transparency surrounding the operations, the report noted.

Earlier in the year, he clashed with Washington by refusing U.S. military deportation flights, prompting Trump to threaten steep tariffs and visa penalties before Bogotá ultimately backed down.

Relations grew more strained when the U.S. earlier this year accused Colombia of insufficient cooperation on anti-narcotics efforts, a charge Petro rejected by highlighting the sacrifices of Colombian police, soldiers, and civilians killed in the fight against cocaine bound for the U.S.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Joey Sussman on Shutterstock.com