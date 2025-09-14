Elon Musk's Grim Warning At UK Far-Right Rally Sparks Controversy: 'Violence Is Coming, Fight Back, or Die'

- Musk's warning of impending violence at UK rally ignites debate over his influence in political events.
- Musk's stark message at far-right gathering precedes actual clashes, highlighting the Tesla CEO's controversial political stance.
- Want to trade this news? Get access to the 34-0 income strategy that loves volatility →
Elon Musk has issued a stark warning at a far-right rally in the UK, forecasting an impending wave of violence.
On Saturday, Musk made a virtual appearance at the “Unite the Kingdom” demonstration in London. The Tesla chief cautioned the attendees, stating, “violence is coming” and they would have to “fight back, or die.”
The far-right activist and the event’s organizer, Tommy Robinson, welcomed Musk’s remarks, responding, “Today, Elon, I think the British public are telling the world that they’re ready to fight back,” reports The Independent.
As predicted, the rally turned violent and 26 police officers were injured in clashes with protestors.
Also Read: Musk Confronts Microsoft CEO Over Alleged Employee Remarks On Charlie Kirk’s Assassination
Musk also echoed his earlier comments, branding the left as “the party of murder” in the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s assassination. He condemned the left for celebrating Kirk’s murder, asserting,
“The left is the party of murder and celebrating murder. That is who we’re dealing with.”
Musk’s participation and remarks at the far-right rally have stirred controversy. His prediction of violence, which unfortunately came true, raises questions about his role and influence in such events.
Furthermore, his comments labeling the left as “the party of murder” have added fuel to the already heated political climate.
These developments could potentially have implications for Musk’s image and his role as the CEO of Tesla.
Read Next
Elon Musk Announces Formation of ‘America Party’ Emerges in Wake of Donald Trump’s Historic Spending Bill
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.