Slain Trump Ally Charlie Kirk Was A Vocal Crypto Enthusiast And Investor, Labeled Bitcoin As Having More 'Integrity' Than Dollar

The assassination of conservative political activist Charlie Kirk has sent shockwaves across the country, prompting universal condemnation and a federal investigation.

An influential ally of President Donald Trump, the Turning Point USA founder was noted for his strong advocacy of cryptocurrency, among other causes.

Kirk Called Himself A Crypto Enthusiast

Kirk described cryptocurrency as a threat to the centralized financial control on his show, which aired in July 2024.

"The idea that you can have a currency not controlled by the federal government is a direct competition to the US Treasury, and it should be. That’s why I am a crypto enthusiast," Kirk said.

Kirk praised Trump's pro-cryptocurrency campaign in the run-up to the 2024 presidential elections, contrasting this with Democratic nominee Kamala Harris' lack of support for the asset class.

Kirk Invested In Crypto Infrastructure

During the peak of the cryptocurrency bear market in December 2024, he described Bitcoin BTC/USD as having more "integrity" than the U.S. dollar.

"From being able to know how many Bitcoins are out there, the ledger, to the blockchain technology. In other ways, not so much," Kirk stated.

Earlier in February, Kirk stated that he is a “significant investor” in the infrastructure and technology that underpins multiple cryptocurrencies, but didn't specifically mention the coins he holds.

Kirk was shot dead while speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he underwent surgery before Trump announced his death.

FBI Director Kash Patel took the uncommon step of announcing the suspect's custody and subsequent release on X.

