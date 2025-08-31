Trump Doubts Potential Of A Putin-Zelenskyy Meeting, Suggests 'Maybe They Have To Fight A Little Longer'

President Donald Trump has expressed doubts about the feasibility of a direct meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy amid the ongoing conflict in Eastern Europe.

Trump Skeptical About A Putin-Zelenskyy Bilateral

In a recent interview with The Daily Caller, Trump voiced skepticism regarding a potential bilateral meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy.

He suggested that the conflict might need to persist before any peace talks could be fruitful. Trump, however, expressed optimism about the possibility of a trilateral meeting involving himself, Putin, and Zelenskyy, saying, "A [trilateral] would happen. A [bilateral], I don't know about, but a tri will happen."

Zelenskyy Open, Russia Less Receptive

The president has been a proponent of discussions between Zelenskyy and Putin to bring an end to the war.

While Zelenskyy has shown willingness for dialogue, Russian officials have been less receptive. Ukraine has also refused to make significant territorial concessions, with discussions on security guarantees ongoing among U.S. and European officials.

Trump Remains Opposed To Deploying Troops

Trump reiterated his opposition to deploying U.S. troops but hinted at potential U.S. air support, stating, "Maybe we'll do something. Look, I'd like to see something get solved." The conflict recently escalated with a massive Russian aerial attack on Kyiv, causing numerous casualties.

In response, the Trump administration approved a substantial munitions deal to bolster Ukraine’s defense.

Tense Geopolitical Landscape

The geopolitical landscape is tense, with Trump’s foreign policy decisions drawing attention.

Recently, he reduced the National Security Council staff, centralizing foreign policy decision-making. This move has raised concerns about the U.S.’s diplomatic readiness.

Additionally, Trump has set a deadline for Putin to agree to talks with Zelenskyy, yet the Kremlin remains unresponsive. French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed concerns over Trump’s negotiations with Putin, fearing manipulation.

Trump has also indicated that he will quickly assess the potential for a deal with Putin, prepared to walk away if no fair agreement is reached, as reported earlier this month.

