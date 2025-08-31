Trump Slashes National Security Council Staff, Centralizes Foreign Policy Decision-Making

When President Donald Trump ordered airstrikes on Iran's nuclear sites in June, U.S. diplomats were reportedly left without warning, briefings, or talking points.

As anxious Middle Eastern allies pressed for answers on American intentions, embassy officials could offer little beyond the president's public remarks, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

NSC Staff Dramatically Reduced

Trump has cut the National Security Council staff to fewer than 150 people, down from approximately 400 in previous administrations. The reductions are part of broader DOGE-led federal workforce cuts affecting over 1,350 State Department employees. He removed national security adviser Mike Waltz after three months, reassigning duties to Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

“It is a top-down approach,” said White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. “We don’t really care if your feelings are hurt. We just need to get a job done.”

Officials Operating Without Clear Guidance

The streamlined structure has created coordination challenges. State Department Africa official Troy Fitrell announced an African leaders summit in May without White House confirmation or scheduling instructions.

Trump was unaware that the Pentagon had paused Ukraine weapons deliveries during a July inventory review until the freeze became public, reversing the decision a week later.

Critics Warn of Process Breakdown

“In many respects, the national security process has ceased to exist,” said David Rothkopf, NSC historian and Trump critic. Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice noted the approach “depends a lot on the president.”

Deputy advisers Andy Baker and Robert Gabriel now handle daily NSC operations alongside State Department counselor Mike Needham.

