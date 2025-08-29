JD Vance Says He's Ready To Take Over If There's A 'Terrible Tragedy,' But Insists Trump Is In 'Incredibly Good Health'

Vice President JD Vance says President Donald Trump remains vigorous and fully capable of serving his term, but if circumstances change, he's prepared to step in.

JD Vance Touts Trump's Energy, Readiness To Serve His Term

In an interview published by USA Today on Thursday, Vance called Trump "in incredibly good health" with "incredible energy," adding that the president is "the last person making phone calls at night, and he's the first person who wakes up and the first person making phone calls in the morning."

Adding to those lines, Vance pointed to his time in office. "I've gotten a lot of good on-the-job training over the last 200 days," he said, before adding, "Yes, terrible tragedies happen … And if, God forbid, there's a terrible tragedy, I can't think of better on-the-job training than what I've gotten over the last 200 days."

Health Questions Persist Amid Bruising And Diagnosis Details

Vance's reassurances arrive as scrutiny of Trump's health persists. Photos of bruising on the president's hands and earlier images of swollen ankles prompted a July disclosure that Trump has chronic venous insufficiency, a common circulatory condition in older adults that the White House physician described as benign.

Medical experts say hand bruising is more likely tied to aspirin use and age-related skin changes than to venous insufficiency.

Skeptics Point To Appearances As Vance Stresses Preparation

Skeptics have also cited recent public appearances. After Trump's Alaska summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, former national security adviser John Bolton said on CNN the president looked "very tired" and noted criticism that Trump struggled to walk in a straight line on the red carpet.

Vance sought to keep the focus on performance. "I feel very confident the president of the United States is in good shape, is gonna serve out the remainder of his term and do great things for the American people," he said. Still, he cast his seven months in office as practical preparation should he ever need to assume command.

In May, former President Joe Biden announced he had prostate cancer, prompting Trump to express sympathy on Truth Social. Doctors diagnosed Biden, 82, with Stage 4 hormone-sensitive prostate cancer that had metastasized to his bones.

Photo Courtesy: Lev Radin on Shutterstock.com

