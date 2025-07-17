Trump Diagnosed With Chronic Venous Insufficiency, A Common Circulatory Condition In Over-70s, White House Says He's 'In Excellent Health'

President Donald Trump has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency after experiencing mild swelling in his lower legs, according to a White House medical memorandum released Thursday by Navy Captain Sean Barbabella, the physician to the president.

What Happened: The 79-year-old president underwent comprehensive vascular studies, including bilateral lower extremity venous Doppler ultrasounds, which revealed the age-related circulatory condition. Barbabella emphasized the diagnosis is “benign and common, particularly in individuals over the age of 70.”

The medical evaluation found no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease. Laboratory testing including complete blood count, comprehensive metabolic panel, and cardiac biomarkers returned normal results. An echocardiogram confirmed normal cardiac structure and function with no signs of heart failure or renal impairment.

The health update comes amid heightened scrutiny of Trump’s physical condition following his recent 79th birthday celebration featuring a $45 million military parade in Washington D.C. that drew 200,000 attendees. The event coincided with nationwide “No Kings” Day protests criticizing the administration’s use of executive authority.

Why It Matters: Recent photographs showing minor bruising on Trump’s hand were attributed to frequent handshaking and aspirin use for cardiovascular prevention, according to the medical report. The physician noted this represents a “well-known and benign side effect of aspirin therapy.”

The diagnosis follows former President Joe Biden‘s recent prostate cancer announcement in May, which prompted Trump to express sympathy on Truth Social. Biden, 82, was diagnosed with Stage 4 hormone-sensitive prostate cancer that had metastasized to his bones.

Trump’s medical team concluded he “remains in excellent health” despite the circulatory condition. Chronic venous insufficiency typically involves weakened vein valves that impair blood flow back to the heart, causing fluid accumulation in the lower extremities.

