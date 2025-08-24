New York AG Letitia James Continues Trump Fraud Case Appeal Amid DOJ Scrutiny

Despite a split decision from the appeals court and mounting pressure from the Justice Department, New York Attorney General Letitia James is persisting with an appeal in a business fraud case against President Donald Trump and his company.

What Happened: The appeals court last week dismissed the nearly $500 million civil fraud penalty against Trump and his business, while maintaining the case itself. Despite this, James is committed to taking the case to the state’s highest court.

The Justice Department has increased its focus on James, initiating investigations into both her office and personal real estate holdings.

This is viewed as an amplification of Trump’s threats of retaliation against his adversaries. James is one of Trump’s most prominent opponents, having previously won a civil fraud case against him and his company, reports The Hill.

Earlier this month, federal prosecutors in the Northern District of New York issued two subpoenas seeking information related to James’s cases against the Trump Organization and the National Rifle Association (NRA).

In the 2022 fraud case against Trump, a trial court judge found Trump, his two eldest sons, and the company guilty of fraud, ordering them to pay $464 million, with daily interest raising the total to over $527 million by the time of Thursday’s appeals court ruling.

The Justice Department is also investigating a criminal referral alleging that James claimed a Virginia home as her primary residence to secure advantageous loan terms. The Federal Housing Finance Agency suggested that James “falsified bank documents and property records” to obtain better terms.

Abbe Lowell, James’s lawyer, slammed the Justice Department’s actions as a violation of professional conduct and a “truly bizarre, made-for-media stunt”. Lowell accused the department of seeking “revenge” against James.

Why It Matters: The ongoing legal battle between James and Trump is significant as it highlights the increasing tension between the Justice Department and state-level legal authorities.

The outcome of this case could set a precedent for future legal actions against high-profile individuals and their businesses.

Furthermore, the Justice Department’s investigations into James’s personal and professional affairs underscore the potential for political retaliation in such high-stakes legal battles.

Image: Shutterstock/lev radin